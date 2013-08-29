STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.13 percent, while the broader NSE index 1.05 percent higher as oil companies gain after the central bank said it would start a separate forex swap window for oil firms with immediate effect to support the currency. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 17 basis points to 8.79 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows reached on Wednesday following the central bank measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 67.55/56 per dollar compared with its previous close of 68.80/81, helped by the RBI measures for oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 26 bps at 8.84 percent and the one-year rate also down 26 bps at 9.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with 10.20/10.30 percent at close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)