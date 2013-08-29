STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 1.72 percent and the NSE Index rose 1.81 percent, tracking a rebound in the rupee which hit a record low on Wednesday, after the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to oil companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.82 percent. The yields earlier fell as much as 19 basis points to 8.77 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows reached on Wednesday following central bank measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.35/37 per dollar, recovering sharply from the session low of 67.92, although that is sharply stronger than its previous close of 68.80/81. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 31 bps at 8.79 percent and the one-year rate lower 32 bps at 9.84 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)