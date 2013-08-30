STOCKS
India's BSE index is up 1.27 percent and the NSE Index 1.3
percent higher as the rupee recovers further from record lows
made earlier in the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 15 basis points lower at
8.67 percent, from the level before the central bank set a
lower-than-expected yield cutoff on the benchmark paper.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 65.98/99 per dollar
compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, after the
central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at
around 66.60 rupee levels, two traders told Reuters on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 10
bps at 8.59 percent and the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 9.59
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 per dollar
compared with its 10.20/10.25 percent close on Thursday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)