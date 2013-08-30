STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 1.19 percent, marking its highest close
in nearly two weeks as blue chip shares surged tracking a
rebound in the rupee for a second day, ahead of April-June GDP
data. The NSE Index closed 1.16 percent higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 17 basis points lower at
8.60 percent, after the rupee gained for a second day and showed
signs of stabilising.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 65.70/71 per dollar
compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, helped by
suspected central bank intervention. However, the currency
posted its biggest monthly fall in at least 18 years.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 16
bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps lower at 9.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent against
Thursday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)