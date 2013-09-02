STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.89 percent, heading for a fourth session of gain, tracking Asian shares. The NSE Index 0.71 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.54 percent, on weak GDP data and easing crude oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 65.81/82 per dollar compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday, on concerns about the weakening economy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.52 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 9.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, same as Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)