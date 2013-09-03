STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.67 percent and the NSE index 0.80 percent lower on the back of profit-taking in blue chip shares like ITC and HDFC Bank Ltd after four days of gains in the benchmark share index. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 12 basis points at 8.34 percent as the government pares down auction size for the upcoming debt sale on Friday while speculation the central bank bought debt in the secondary market on Monday also boosting. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 66.81/82 per dollar versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies with weakness in the offshore market also hurting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 6 bps at 8.44 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks