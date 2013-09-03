STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 3.45 percent and the NSE index 3.77 percent lower, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in the previous session, as blue chips slumped on fears of military tensions in the Middle East. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 8.58 percent as geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade offset early cheer from a cut in the weekly debt sale size. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.63/64 per dollar versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, within sight of a record low after Standard & Poor's said there was a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and as fears of a war in the Middle East roiled global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 10 bps at 8.60 percent and the one-year rate up 11 bps at 9.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent compared with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks