STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain on value buying after a near 4 percent fall on Tuesday was seen as overdone. The benchmark BSE index is up 1 percent, while the NSE index gains 1.12 percent after earlier rising more than 2 percent intraday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 15 basis points at 8.43 percent after the central bank likely sold dollars to help the rupee recover some losses for the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.09/20 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 per dollar recovering sharply on Wednesday as the central bank aggressively sold dollars to prevent the currency from falling to a record low amid volatility in global markets over the U.S. push for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 5 bps at 8.55 percent and the one-year rate down 7 bps at 9.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate lower at 10.00/10.05 percent compared with its close of 10.10/10.20 on Tuesday. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)