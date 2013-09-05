STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 2.06 percent, while the NSE index gains 2.4 percent after the new central bank chief announced measures to attract foreign fund inflows to boost the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points at 8.29 percent, tracking gains in the rupee after the latest central bank measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 66.00/03 per dollar compared with its previous close of 67.065/075 as the new central bank chief raises hopes for a fresh approach to the rupee crisis and takes measures to attract foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 20 bps lower at 8.33 percent and the one-year rate down 29 bps at 9.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)