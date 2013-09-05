STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 2.22 percent, while the NSE index gains 2.66 percent, as banking stocks saw their biggest single-day gains in over 4 years after the central bank raised overseas borrowing limits for lenders in a slew of measures unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.42 percent, as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields sparked profit-taking after prices had rallied in the morning in a knee jerk reaction to the slew of measures announced by the new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains for a second session to close at 66.01/02 per dollar compared with its previous close of 67.065/075. The rupee gained its most in a week on Thursday after the new central bank chief unveiled a spate of measures late Wednesday to attract more inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 11 bps lower at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps down at 9.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 10.25/10.30 pct versus its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)