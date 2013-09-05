STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 2.22 percent, while the NSE index
gains 2.66 percent, as banking stocks saw their biggest
single-day gains in over 4 years after the central bank raised
overseas borrowing limits for lenders in a slew of measures
unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.42
percent, as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields sparked
profit-taking after prices had rallied in the morning in a knee
jerk reaction to the slew of measures announced by the new
central bank chief Raghuram Rajan.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains for a second session
to close at 66.01/02 per dollar compared with its previous close
of 67.065/075. The rupee gained its most in a week on Thursday
after the new central bank chief unveiled a spate of measures
late Wednesday to attract more inflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 11 bps
lower at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps down at 9.27
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 10.25/10.30
pct versus its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)