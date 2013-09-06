STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 1.16 percent while the broader NSE index is up 1.2 percent led by gains in private banks, with gains in other Asian indices also helping. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.48 percent tracking an uptick in U.S. yields with the non-farm payrolls data due in the evening key for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 65.41/42 per dollar versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday as dollar sales by companies and strong domestic shares aid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 8 bps lower at 8.34 percent and the one-year rate 9 bps down at 9.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent versus its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)