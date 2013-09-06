STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rise to their highest close in nearly a month, as ONGC rose on hopes of a diesel price hike and lenders rallied for a second day after the central bank this week raised their overseas borrowing limits. The benchmark BSE index up 1.53 percent while the broader NSE index is up 1.56 percent GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 21 basis points at 8.63 percent, rising for a second consecutive session ahead of a long weekend, as investors fear the U.S. monthly jobs data later in the day will point to the start of U.S. monetary stimulus tapering. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 65.24/25 per dollar versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday, its strongest against the dollar in nearly two weeks, on growing expectations the currency has been badly oversold, even as few traders expect a meaningful recovery. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps higher at 8.44 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp down at 9.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.15-10.20 percent from 10.25/10.30 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)