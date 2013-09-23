STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.83 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.87 percent as sentiment remained dented after the central bank unexpectedly raised key interest rates in its policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at 8.66 percent following the central bank's surprise rate hike on Friday, with traders also preferring to stay light ahead of the details of the second-half borrowing calendar later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.39/40 per dollar compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, tracking the non-deliverable forwards while lower local shares also hurt sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 1 bp at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, compared with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)