STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.83 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.87 percent as sentiment remained dented after
the central bank unexpectedly raised key interest rates in its
policy review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at 8.66
percent following the central bank's surprise rate hike on
Friday, with traders also preferring to stay light ahead of the
details of the second-half borrowing calendar later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 62.39/40 per dollar
compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, tracking the
non-deliverable forwards while lower local shares also hurt
sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 1
bp at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.79
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, compared
with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)