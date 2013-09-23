STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.72 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.91 percent, heading towards their second day of falls, led by continued selling in bank shares after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 23 basis points at 8.81 percent as dealers anticipated poor demand at a debt sale and ahead of the fiscal second-half borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.52/53 per dollar compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, tracking losses in the domestic share market after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 5 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, compared with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)