STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 1.72 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 1.91 percent, heading towards their second day
of falls, led by continued selling in bank shares after a
surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 23 basis points at 8.81
percent as dealers anticipated poor demand at a debt sale and
ahead of the fiscal second-half borrowing calendar.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 62.52/53 per dollar
compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, tracking losses
in the domestic share market after the central bank unexpectedly
raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 5
bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.81
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, compared
with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)