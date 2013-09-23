STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.8 percent and the broader NSE index ended 2.04 percent lower, marking their second consecutive session of declines, due to continued selling in rate-sensitive shares, especially banks such as State Bank of India, after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 27 basis points at 8.85 percent to a near four-week high on Monday after a large portion of a debt sale had to be picked up by underwriters, signalling poor demand after the surprise hike in the repo rate on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.60/61 per dollar compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, hurt by sharp losses in the domestic share market following a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday, while fears of a tapering by Fed in October also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 7 bps higher at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps to 8.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.40/9.50 percent, compared with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)