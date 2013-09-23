STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.8 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 2.04 percent lower, marking their second
consecutive session of declines, due to continued selling in
rate-sensitive shares, especially banks such as State Bank of
India, after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 27 basis points at
8.85 percent to a near four-week high on Monday after a large
portion of a debt sale had to be picked up by underwriters,
signalling poor demand after the surprise hike in the repo rate
on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 62.60/61 per dollar
compared with its close of 62.23/24 on Friday, hurt by sharp
losses in the domestic share market following a surprise rate
hike by the central bank on Friday, while fears of a tapering by
Fed in October also weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 7
bps higher at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps
to 8.83 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 9.40/9.50 percent, compared
with the three-day cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent on Friday.
