STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.04 percent higher, led by gains in technology shares. But trading remains choppy with sentiment subdued tracking mildly weaker Asian share markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.85 percent after the government chose to stick to its second-half borrowing plan but offered no clarity on when it will conduct the 500 billion rupees bond switch programme. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.78/79 per dollar compared with its close of 62.60/61 on Monday tracking weakness in other Asian shares and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.82 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.50/9.55 percent compared with its close of 9.40/9.50 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)