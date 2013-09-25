STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, ahead of expiry of September equity derivative contracts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.80 percent on buying after the sell-off in recent sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee largely unchanged at 62.76/78 per dollar compared with its close of 62.7525/7625 on Tuesday tracking choppy shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 basis points at 8.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 9.45/9.50 percent from its Tuesday close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)