STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent lower, ahead of the expiry of September equity derivative contracts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent on buying after the sell-off in recent sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee largely unchanged at 62.62/63 per dollar compared with its close of 62.7525/7625 on Tuesday as foreign banks were seen selling dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down 1 bp at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate is flat at 8.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate almost unchanged at 9.50/9.60 percent from its Tuesday close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)