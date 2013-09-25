STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index fell on Wednesday, led by declines in blue chip shares including Reliance Industries on caution ahead of equity derivatives expiry. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index also closed 0.32 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday as investors found the sudden rise in yields attractive, though the absence of an open market purchase of debt by the central bank dampened sentiment. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points (bps) lower at 8.79 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as heavy dollar selling by foreign banks helped. The partially convertible rupee INR=D2 closed at 62.44/45 per dollar compared with 62.7525/7625 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps down at 8.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 9.45/9.50 percent unchanged from its Tuesday close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)