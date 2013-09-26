STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE index 0.3 percent higher, led by gains in Sun Pharma and Wipro, with the NSE also finding support around its 200-day moving average for the third consecutive day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.73 percent after the central bank assured markets it would ensure adequate cash and also buy debt via open market operations if needed. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.25/26 per dollar, stronger from its close of 62.44/45 on Wednesday, after the central bank relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks' foreign currency borrowings to one year from three, in order to use the central bank's swap facility which was set up to support the ailing rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 5 bps lower at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.50/9.55 percent, compared with the one-day cash rate of 9.45/9.50 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)