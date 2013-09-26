STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.3 percent higher, led by gains in Sun Pharma and Wipro,
with the NSE also finding support around its 200-day moving
average for the third consecutive day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.73
percent after the central bank assured markets it would ensure
adequate cash and also buy debt via open market operations if
needed.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 62.25/26 per dollar,
stronger from its close of 62.44/45 on Wednesday, after the
central bank relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks'
foreign currency borrowings to one year from three, in order to
use the central bank's swap facility which was set up to support
the ailing rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 5 bps
lower at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at
8.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 9.50/9.55 percent, compared
with the one-day cash rate of 9.45/9.50 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)