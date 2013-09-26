STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index climbed 0.14 percent, amid volatility caused due to the expiry of the September equity derivative contracts on Thursday, led by Sun Pharma, which rose to an all-time high on hopes of higher sales of a key cancer drug. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 8.72 percent after the central bank assured markets it would ensure adequate cash and also buy debt via open market operations if needed. Bonds gave up some gains in the late session after RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said the central bank remained worried about high inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.07/08 per dollar, stronger from its close of 62.44/45 on Wednesday, as foreign banks sold dollars in the spot market while squaring off their long dollar positions in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps lower at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.45/9.50 percent, unchanged from Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)