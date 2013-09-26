STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.19 percent and the
broader NSE index climbed 0.14 percent, amid volatility caused
due to the expiry of the September equity derivative contracts
on Thursday, led by Sun Pharma, which rose to an all-time high
on hopes of higher sales of a key cancer drug.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 8.72
percent after the central bank assured markets it would ensure
adequate cash and also buy debt via open market operations if
needed. Bonds gave up some gains in the late session after RBI
chief Raghuram Rajan said the central bank remained worried
about high inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.07/08 per
dollar, stronger from its close of 62.44/45 on Wednesday, as
foreign banks sold dollars in the spot market while squaring off
their long dollar positions in the offshore non-deliverable
forwards.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps
lower at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at
8.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 9.45/9.50 percent, unchanged
from Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)