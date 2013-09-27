STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.33 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.32 percent lower, led by a decline in bank shares as
RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still
high are seen weighing on sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher at
8.77 percent ahead of a 140 billion rupee debt sale. Bonds have
been pressured after the RBI chief's comments on inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.93/94 per dollar,
stronger from its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday, on general
risk-on mood in the region.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps
higher at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.79
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate higher at 9.50/9.55 percent from
Thursday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)