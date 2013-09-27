STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index 0.32 percent lower, led by a decline in bank shares as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high are seen weighing on sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher at 8.77 percent ahead of a 140 billion rupee debt sale. Bonds have been pressured after the RBI chief's comments on inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.93/94 per dollar, stronger from its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday, on general risk-on mood in the region. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate higher at 9.50/9.55 percent from Thursday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)