STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.23 percent lower, led by a decline in banking stocks
as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still
high are seen weighing on sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at
8.74 percent ahead of auction results. Bonds have been under
pressure after the RBI chief's comments on inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 62.06/09 per dollar,
compared with its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
unchanged at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at
8.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent against Thursday's
close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)