STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent lower, led by a decline in banking stocks as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high are seen weighing on sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.74 percent ahead of auction results. Bonds have been under pressure after the RBI chief's comments on inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.06/09 per dollar, compared with its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent against Thursday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent.