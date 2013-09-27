STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.84 percent, or 166.58 points, to end at 19,727.27, and the broader NSE index declined 0.83 percent, or 49.05 points, to end at 5,833.20, as banks declined after central bank chief's comments on inflation being still high. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Bonds fell for the second straight week as large supply, concerns over tight cash conditions and further policy rate hikes weighed on sentiment. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.71 percent, rising 13 bps on-week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell and snapped two sessions of gains, as foreign banks bought dollars for their custodial clients, with the partially convertible rupee closing at 62.51/52 per dollar, compared with its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 4 bps at 8.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 9.45/9.50 percent against Thursday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)