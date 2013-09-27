STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.84 percent, or
166.58 points, to end at 19,727.27, and the broader NSE index
declined 0.83 percent, or 49.05 points, to end at
5,833.20, as banks declined after central bank chief's comments
on inflation being still high.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Bonds fell for the second straight week as large supply,
concerns over tight cash conditions and further policy rate
hikes weighed on sentiment. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point at 8.71 percent, rising 13 bps on-week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee fell and snapped two sessions of gains, as foreign
banks bought dollars for their custodial clients, with the
partially convertible rupee closing at 62.51/52 per dollar,
compared with its close of 62.07/08 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 1
bp higher at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 4
bps at 8.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 9.45/9.50 percent against
Thursday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)