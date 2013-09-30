STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.95 percent, and the broader NSE index declined 0.96 percent, tracking a decline in regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.69 percent, tracking a fall in crude prices and an easing in US Treasury yields. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.77/78 versus its previous closing at 62.51/52 per dollar, as risk assets come under pressure as a U.S. government shutdown looms. Still, the currency is headed for its best monthly gains in a year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp higher at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps up at 8.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.80/9.90 percent against Friday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)