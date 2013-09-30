STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.95 percent, and the
broader NSE index declined 0.96 percent, tracking a
decline in regional shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at
8.69 percent, tracking a fall in crude prices and an easing in
US Treasury yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.77/78 versus
its previous closing at 62.51/52 per dollar, as risk assets come
under pressure as a U.S. government shutdown looms. Still, the
currency is headed for its best monthly gains in a year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp
higher at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps up at 8.74
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.80/9.90 percent against Friday's
close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)