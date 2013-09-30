STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.5 percent, and the
broader NSE index declined 1.4 percent, tracking a
decline in regional shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at
8.66 percent, tracking a fall in crude prices and an easing in
US Treasury yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee was weaker at 62.82/83
versus its previous close of 62.51/52 per dollar, as risk assets
come under pressure as a U.S. government shutdown looms. Still,
the currency is headed for its best monthly gains in a year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate was
unchanged at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 bp
at 8.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.70/9.75 percent against Friday's
close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)