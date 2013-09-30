STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.76 percent and the
broader NSE index declined 1.68 percent, as blue chips
were hit by continued worries about the economy after the
central bank raised interest rates this month, while concerns
about a looming U.S. government shutdown also weighed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.77
percent, snapping four sessions of gains, after the Reserve Bank
of India did not announce a bond purchase as many traders had
expected following the central bank's announcement last week
that it would provide adequate liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee was weaker at 62.60/61 per
dollar versus its previous close of 62.51/52 on caution ahead of
the current account deficit data, but still posted its biggest
monthly gain in a year helped by the central bank's measures to
attract more capital and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
continue with its bond purchases.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 1
bp lower at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged
at 8.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at Friday's close of 9.45/9.50
percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)