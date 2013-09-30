STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 1.76 percent and the broader NSE index declined 1.68 percent, as blue chips were hit by continued worries about the economy after the central bank raised interest rates this month, while concerns about a looming U.S. government shutdown also weighed. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.77 percent, snapping four sessions of gains, after the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a bond purchase as many traders had expected following the central bank's announcement last week that it would provide adequate liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was weaker at 62.60/61 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.51/52 on caution ahead of the current account deficit data, but still posted its biggest monthly gain in a year helped by the central bank's measures to attract more capital and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to continue with its bond purchases. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at Friday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)