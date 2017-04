STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index declined 0.29 percent, weighed down by the U.S. government's near shutdown over Congress' failure to agree on a spending bill. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.71 percent, with the central bank saying it will provide liquidity by buying debt via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 62.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.60/61 with the currency finding some support from a lower-than-expected June-quarter current account gap, though a looming U.S. government shutdown continued to weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 2 bps at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, from Monday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)