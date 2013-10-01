STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.71 percent, while the
broader NSE index ended up 0.78 percent, as lenders recovered
from recent steep falls after the central bank's move to
purchase bonds eased concerns about the value of the sector's
debt holdings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.73
percent, buoyed by the central bank's resumption of debt
purchases after about a month and on a narrower-than-expected
current account deficit.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 62.46/47 per
dollar versus its previous close of 62.60/61, with the currency
finding some support from lower-than-expected June-quarter
current account gap, though the U.S. government shutdown weighs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis
point up at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.72
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 9.30/9.35 percent, marginally lower
from Monday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)