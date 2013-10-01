STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gained 0.71 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.78 percent, as lenders recovered from recent steep falls after the central bank's move to purchase bonds eased concerns about the value of the sector's debt holdings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.73 percent, buoyed by the central bank's resumption of debt purchases after about a month and on a narrower-than-expected current account deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 62.46/47 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.60/61, with the currency finding some support from lower-than-expected June-quarter current account gap, though the U.S. government shutdown weighs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis point up at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.30/9.35 percent, marginally lower from Monday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)