STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 0.66 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.71 percent, led by gains in IT shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee rose to a near 1-week high of 61.97, last at 61.95/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.46/47, tracking losses in the global dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 basis points lower at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps down at 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent, higher from Tuesday's close of 9.30/9.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)