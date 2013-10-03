STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 1.49 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.72 percent, on a rally in IT shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 3 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hits a near one-week high of 61.97, last at 61.95/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.46/47, tracking losses in the global dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis point lower at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate is flat at 8.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.55/9.60 percent, higher from Tuesday's close of 9.30/9.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)