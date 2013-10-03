STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index rose more than 2 percent on Thursday to its highest close in nearly two weeks as software services exporters gained on bets for an improving business outlook in key markets, while banks surged on potential gains from falling bond yields. The broader NSE index rose 2.24 percent, while the benchmark BSE index advanced 1.97 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gained as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, while the prospects of a stronger appetite for debt at the first auction of the fiscal second half also gave some comfort. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 9 basis points lower at 8.64 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee logged its biggest gain in two weeks, helped by foreign fund inflows and bets that a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. government would further delay any tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.735/745 per dollar compared with 62.46/47 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.29 percent, while the one-year rate ended 5 bps down at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.45/9.55 percent versus Tuesday's close of 9.30/9.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)