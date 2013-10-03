STOCKS
-----------------------
India's NSE index rose more than 2 percent on Thursday to
its highest close in nearly two weeks as software services
exporters gained on bets for an improving business outlook in
key markets, while banks surged on potential gains from falling
bond yields. The broader NSE index rose 2.24 percent, while the
benchmark BSE index advanced 1.97 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds gained as a recovery in the rupee
lifted sentiment, while the prospects of a stronger appetite for
debt at the first auction of the fiscal second half also gave
some comfort. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 9 basis
points lower at 8.64 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee logged its biggest gain in two weeks,
helped by foreign fund inflows and bets that a prolonged
shutdown of the U.S. government would further delay any tapering
of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 61.735/745 per dollar compared with
62.46/47 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.29
percent, while the one-year rate ended 5 bps down at 8.67
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.45/9.55 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 9.30/9.35 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)