STOCKS ----------------------- India's broader NSE index down 0.17 percent and the benchmark BSE index 0.23 percent lower after activity at Indian services companies shrank at the fastest pace in more than four years last month, a survey showed on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.61 percent, helped by bullish sentiment ahead of auction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.46/47 per dollar compared with 61.735/745 on Thursday. It touched a seven-week high of 61.33 earlier in the session, helped by corporate selling and stop-losses getting triggered. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate 6 bps lower at 8.23 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps down at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.35/9.40 percent versus Thursday's close of 9.45/9.55 percent.