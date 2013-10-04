STOCKS ----------------------- India's broader NSE index 0.37 percent higher and the benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent, tracking gains in INR. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.59 percent, helped by bullish sentiment ahead of auction cut-off and tracking a strong recovery in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.30/32 per dollar compared with 61.735/745 on Thursday, helped by corporate selling and stop-losses getting triggered. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate 4 bps lower at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.40/9.50 percent versus Thursday's close of 9.45/9.55 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)