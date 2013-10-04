STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares ended flat on Friday after a HSBC survey showing an index of activity at domestic services companies fell at the fastest pace in more than four years cut short a rally this week that had sent indexes to their highest in nearly two weeks. The broader NSE index fell 0.04 percent, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.07 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds posted their first weekly gain in four, drawing comfort from a strong recovery in the rupee and supported by optimism the Reserve Bank of India will continue to provide liquidity support. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.61 percent, down 3 basis points. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to a near 2-month high, ending the week with 1.8 percent gains, as the dollar struggled against global currencies due to the continued political impasse that has shut down the U.S. government. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43/44 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 61.735/745. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate closed 5 bps lower at 8.24 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps down at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.10 percent versus Thursday's close of 9.45/9.55 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)