STOCKS ----------------------- The broader NSE index drops 0.95 percent, while the benchmark BSE index down 0.97 percent, tracking weak Asian shares and on profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.63 percent from Friday's close, ahead of the central bank's 100 billion rupee ($1.62 billion) open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.69/70 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.43/44, as a weak domestic sharemarket hurting the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.45/9.50 percent versus Friday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)