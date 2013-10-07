STOCKS ----------------------- The broader NSE index down 0.21 percent and the benchmark BSE index down 0.24 percent, although off lows led by gains in IT shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.63 percent, ahead of the central bank's 100 billion rupee ($1.62 billion) open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.80/81 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.43/44, hurt by a weak domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.50/9.60 percent versus Friday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)