STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended lower 0.10 percent and the NSE index closed down 0.02 percent, recovering sharply from the day's lows and ending flat for a second straight session as software service exporters rose ahead of their quarterly results although sentiment overall was broadly cautious due to the continued U.S. budget standoff. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.68 percent, after the central bank bought less longer-dated bonds than expected in an open market operation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 61.79/80 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.43/44, hurt by a weakness in domestic shares through a large part of the day and losses in other Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 9.45/9.50 percent versus Friday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)