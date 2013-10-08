STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain after the central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee as pressure on the embattled currency eases. The benchmark BSE index is up 0.58 percent and the NSE index gains 0.53 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 19 basis points at 8.49 percent, after the central bank's move to partially reverse cash-tightening measures taken to defend the ailing rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.72/74 per dollar, marginally stronger than Monday's close of 61.79/80, boosted by stronger domestic shares, but dollar buying by foreign banks limits gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 16 bps lower at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate 26 bps lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Monday's close of 9.45/9.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)