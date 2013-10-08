STOCKS ----------------------- The broader NSE index ended up 0.38 percent and the benchmark BSE index closed 0.44 percent higher, led by gains in lenders after the central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 18 basis points at 8.50 percent, after the central bank cut a short-term interest rate, betting that conditions are stable enough to unwind more extraordinary measures taken in July to defend the rupee, which hit a low just over a month ago. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.7925/8025 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.79/80, tracking Asian currencies as the budget impasse in Washington tempered investor appetite for riskier assets, while greenback demand from private oil firms also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year rate closed down 15 bps at 8.11 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 24 bps at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent compared with its close of 9.45/9.50 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)