STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.24 percent and the NSE index down 0.23 percent, tracking lower regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent because of a slew of media interviews by central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, with traders saying the overall tone appeared to be more neutral about the future scope of monetary policy. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.23/26 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 61.7925/8025, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies versus the dollar and weaker local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)