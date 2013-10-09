STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.72 percent and the NSE index gains 0.72 percent after data showed the September trade deficit narrowed sharply from August, reducing concerns about the country's current account balance. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.44 percent after the September trade deficit came in better than expected at $6.7 billion. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.76/78 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 61.7925/8025. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 3 bps at 8.08 percent, while the one-year rate lower 5 bps at 8.35 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)