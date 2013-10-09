STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as the September trade deficit narrowed sharply, raising hopes for a significant improvement in the country's current account balance. The BSE and NSE indexes rose 1.33 percent each. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rose for a second consecutive session after the country's trade deficit narrowed more than expected, easing some of the concerns about the current account balance. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 8.46 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell after the International Monetary Fund sharply cut its economic growth forecast for the country and as the dollar rallied following the naming of Janet Yellen as the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.93/94 per dollar compared with 61.7925/8025 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed unchanged at 8.11 percent, while the one-year rate fell 3 bps to 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)