STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is flat while the NSE index is up 0.09 percent
in choppy trade ahead of the earnings season starting on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.47
percent on profit-taking, after dropping 22 basis points in the
previous two sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.17/18 per
dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday, tracking weakness in
other Asian currencies and majors versus the greenback.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 1
bp at 8.12 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.38
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent, higher than
Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)