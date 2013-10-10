STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is flat while the NSE index is up 0.09 percent in choppy trade ahead of the earnings season starting on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.47 percent on profit-taking, after dropping 22 basis points in the previous two sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.17/18 per dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies and majors versus the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 1 bp at 8.12 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)