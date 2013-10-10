STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.04 percent and the NSE index 0.18 percent
higher in choppy trade ahead of the earnings season starting on
Friday. Factory output data for August due late on Friday also
in focus.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year government bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.48 percent on profit-taking, after dropping 22 basis points in
the previous two sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.09/10 per
dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday, tracking weakness in
other Asian currencies and majors versus the greenback. Choppy
domestic shares also hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps
higher at 8.15 percent, while the one-year rate up 5 bps at 8.42
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent, marginally higher
than Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
