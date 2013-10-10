STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.04 percent and the NSE index 0.18 percent higher in choppy trade ahead of the earnings season starting on Friday. Factory output data for August due late on Friday also in focus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year government bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.48 percent on profit-taking, after dropping 22 basis points in the previous two sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.09/10 per dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies and majors versus the greenback. Choppy domestic shares also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.15 percent, while the one-year rate up 5 bps at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent, marginally higher than Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)