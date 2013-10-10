STOCKS
Indian shares rose on Thursday to their highest close in
nearly three weeks, as Tata Motors surged to a record high on
unit Jaguar Land Rover's sales while Infosys also edged up ahead
of its July-September results. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12
percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.22 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bonds gained for a third straight day
after Reuters reported the Indian government was in talks with
JP Morgan and others to be included in global bond indexes. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 8.42 percent.
RUPEE
The rupee rose on Thursday after Reuters reported the
government was in talks to include Indian debt in global bond
indexes, a move that could boost dollar inflows into the
country. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.39/40 per
dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was unchanged at
8.37 percent, while the five-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.10
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent, marginally lower
than Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)