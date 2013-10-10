STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose on Thursday to their highest close in nearly three weeks, as Tata Motors surged to a record high on unit Jaguar Land Rover's sales while Infosys also edged up ahead of its July-September results. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.22 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gained for a third straight day after Reuters reported the Indian government was in talks with JP Morgan and others to be included in global bond indexes. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 8.42 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose on Thursday after Reuters reported the government was in talks to include Indian debt in global bond indexes, a move that could boost dollar inflows into the country. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.39/40 per dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was unchanged at 8.37 percent, while the five-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent, marginally lower than Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)