STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.62 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.56 percent, tracking gains in other Asian sharemarkets with Infosys gaining over 6 percent, after the company raised the lower end of its fiscal 2014 dollar revenue growth forecast. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 1 basis point lower at 8.41 percent after the central bank allowed banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions until Nov. 30. Positive momentum also continuing on account of India's talks with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 61.21/22 per dollar versus its close of 61.39/40 on Thursday, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down 6 bps at 8.04 percent while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.35 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)