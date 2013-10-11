STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.25 percent higher on Friday as technology stocks advanced after Infosys raised the lower end of its fiscal-year revenue guidance, while property developers gained after the country unveiled new REIT regulations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell on profit-booking, but still managed to book their biggest weekly gain in more than a month as investors cheered the central bank's move to cut an emergency overnight rate by a hefty 50 basis points. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.49 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.07/08 per dollar versus its close of 61.39/40 on Thursday, helped by good dollar sales by corporates and as emerging currencies rose as risk sentiment improved on growing hopes for a U.S. debt deal in Washington. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.08 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 8.95/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)