STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.42 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and weakness in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 9.05 percent, after the trade ministry said the country's October trade deficit stood at $10.56 billion, largely in line with market expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.27/28 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, tracking a broad rally in the dollar after strong U.S. nonfarm payroll data raised expectations the Federal Reserve could start tapering its stimulus as early as next month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 9 bp at 8.45 percent and the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 8.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)