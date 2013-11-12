STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.21 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.27 percent higher, on value buying after 5 consecutive days of fall. Caution ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial output. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond up 9 bps at 9.04 percent, in the absence of an open market operation announcement so far, traders are also cautious ahead of macroeconomic data due later in the day for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.45/46 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25, ahead of upcoming macroeconomic data due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT). Dollar demand from the custodian banks adds to weakness in rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 3 bps to 8.46 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 against previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)